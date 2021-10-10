Pakistan’s first sports HD channel to telecast T20 World Cup

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four
Cricket23 hours ago
ARY Group on Saturday announced the launch of Pakistan’s first HD sports channel.
ASports will be launched on October 16, the channel group announced on its Instagram account, adding that ICC T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the channel from October 17.
Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis announced they would be joining the channel. They made the announcement on their official Twitter accounts.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
“Delighted to announce that i have joined Pakistans first HD sports channel A-SPORTS as President. I would like to thank the ARY Group & especially my friend @Salman_ARY for this opportunity. This is a very exciting development in Sports & media for Pakistan @asportstvpk,” Wasim Akram said in a tweet.
Waqar Younis said: “Delighted to announce my joining with A-sports, Pakistan’s 1st HD channel that will bring you all the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches. I’m all excited and looking forward to work with Salman Iqbal and his ARY professional team. Analysis & opinions on ur HD screens.”
ASports is a part of ARY Digital Network and has acquired the rights to telecast the ICC T20 World Cup soon after its launch.
Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four
Cricket23 hours ago
This is the tougher of the two groups, and two defeats will mean virtual elimination
Cricket1 day ago
Self-belief in the Pakistan dug out will be sky high
Cricket1 day ago
One of the challenges for the teams in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE is the huge variation in conditions between the three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah
Cricket1 day ago
Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.
Cricket1 day ago
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Cricket1 day ago
This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud, said man-of-the-match Shaheen
Cricket1 day ago