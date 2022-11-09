Pakistan thrash New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final

They will face either England or India — who meet in Adelaide on Thursday — in Sunday's final

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:29 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:54 PM

Pakistan won Wednesday's semi-final match, the first one in the T20 World Cup tournament, against New Zealand.

New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bat first, putting up a score of 152/4 against Pakistan.

The next semi-final, which will take place tomorrow, Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide, will see India and England pitted against each other.

More to follow.

