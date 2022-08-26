Pakistan fast bowler Wasim ruled out of Asia Cup

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been ruled out of the Asia Cup (August 27-September 11) due to a left side strain.

Wasim had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis.

Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval.

As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign with a Group A clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday, August 28.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format to give the Asian teams ideal preparations for this year's T20 World Cup (October 16-November 13) in Australia.