Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi out of Asia Cup, England T20Is

Pakistan's frontline fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of next week's Asia Cup and the following Twenty20 international series against England with a knee injury, doctors said Saturday.
The injury to the 22-year-old is a major blow to Pakistan's chances in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27.
Shaheen's injury has already forced him to miss the second Test in Sri Lanka last month.
The left-armer has accompanied the team to the Netherlands for a three-match one-day international series and was in rehabilitation before doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks.
"Shaheen has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports," said a Pakistan Cricket Board release.
Doctors hope the paceman will return to competitive cricket in October with the T20I tri-series in New Zealand which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022.
Shaheen anchored Pakistan's upset win over India in last year's Twenty20 World Cup, also played in the UAE.
England looked as though they would be bowled out for a low total before the weather intervened just six overs after the lunch interval
