Pakistan earn draw in second Test after Babar's epic

Australia's Cameron Green (left) shakes hands with Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right) after Azam's dismissal. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 5:30 PM

Skipper Babar Azam produced a career-best 196 under immense pressure as Pakistan snatched draw from the jaws of defeat in the second Test against Australia on Wednesday.

Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan’s best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7, the sixth highest fourth innings total of all time.

Babar’s majestic knock, which included 21 fours and a six, will be an inspiration for his team heading into the third and final Test in Lahore on Monday.

The hosts were on the back foot after folding for 148 in reply to Australia’s massive first innings total of 556-9 at the National Stadium.

The record victory target was never within Pakistan’s reach but Babar’s marathon 228-run partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique (96) kept them afloat in the contest.

Nathan Lyon (4-112) injected fresh drama in the final session dismissing Babar and Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries but Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 104 helped Pakistan salvage a draw.

The opening Test in Rawalpindi had also ended in a draw.