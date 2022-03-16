Pakistan earn draw in second Test after Babar's epic

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar lauded the team's performance as brilliant.
Cricket1 week ago
Skipper Babar Azam produced a career-best 196 under immense pressure as Pakistan snatched draw from the jaws of defeat in the second Test against Australia on Wednesday.
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan’s best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7, the sixth highest fourth innings total of all time.
Babar’s majestic knock, which included 21 fours and a six, will be an inspiration for his team heading into the third and final Test in Lahore on Monday.
The hosts were on the back foot after folding for 148 in reply to Australia’s massive first innings total of 556-9 at the National Stadium.
The record victory target was never within Pakistan’s reach but Babar’s marathon 228-run partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique (96) kept them afloat in the contest.
Nathan Lyon (4-112) injected fresh drama in the final session dismissing Babar and Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries but Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 104 helped Pakistan salvage a draw.
The opening Test in Rawalpindi had also ended in a draw.
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar lauded the team's performance as brilliant.
Cricket1 week ago
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered Warne's family a state funeral for the sportsman known to his compatriots simply as 'Warnie'
Cricket1 week ago
Warne led the underdogs Royals to a stunning IPL triumph in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league
Cricket1 week ago
Azhar made 185 and Imam hit 157 to guide Pakistan to 476-4 against Australia on an unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch
Cricket1 week ago
Jadeja pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling in Mohali to amass his Test-best total before India declared their innings on 574-8
Cricket1 week ago
It was only over a year ago that UAE batsman Chirag Suri had shared the same stage with the iconic Australian leg-spinner
Cricket1 week ago
The greatest leg-spinner of them all carved out a flamboyant lifestyle, often putting himself at odds with the game's purists
Cricket1 week ago
Warne famously hit Gatting's off stump with a ball that pitched outside leg stump during that Ashes Test in 1993
Cricket1 week ago