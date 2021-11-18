Pakistan's Mohammad Amir pulls out of Abu Dhabi T10 league due to Covid-19 infection

By Web Desk Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 11:24 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 11:37 AM

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir, who has got Covid-19, has pulled out of the Abu Dhabi T10 League series, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.

“hi everyone just wanted to say m I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery 🙏 ❤,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Amir played for the Pakistan national team from 2009 to 2020. He announced his retirement from test cricket in July 2019 and in December 2020 said he would not be available for international cricket.