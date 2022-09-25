Pakistan beat England by 3 runs to level series 2-2

Mohammad Rizwan scores 88 as Babar Azam hits 36

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of England's Ben Duckett during the fourth T20 cricket match in Karachi, Pakistan. –AP

Sun 25 Sep 2022, 10:28 PM

Brief scores of the fourth T20 international between Pakistan and England in Karachi on Sunday:

Pakistan 166-4 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 88, Babar Azam 36; R. Topley 2-37)

England 163 all out in 19.2 overs (H. Brook 34, L. Dawson 34, B. Duckett 33; Haris Rauf 3-32, Mohammad Nawaz 3-35)

Toss: England

Result: Pakistan won by three runs