Ocean Fair Sports Club beat Dubai South by 29 runs

Dubai - In other matches, ABC CC beat Chieftains CC by 44 runs and Uninsurables CC defeated Firebats CC by three wickets

Ocean Fair Sports Club beat Dubai South by 29 runs in the 19th Oasis Chemicals Cup, a press release said. In other matches, ABC CC beat Chieftains CC by 44 runs and Uninsurables CC defeated Firebats CC by three wickets at Ocean Fair Sports Club Ground in DIP area.

Brief scores:

Ocean Fair Sports Club beat Dubai South by 29 runs. Ocean fair 170 all out in 19.5 overs (Sajid Khalil 37, Shafaqat Ali 47, Ali Mohammed 3/12). Dubai South CC 141 all out in 19 overs (Muzamal Safdar 43, Farhad Khan 3/20).

ABC CC beat Chieftains CC by 44 runs. ABC CC 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Waqas Ahmed 46, Irfan Khan 51; Binny Ragunath 3/18). Chieftains CC 141 all out in 19.1 overs (Ali Teepu 26, Mohammed Asim 26).

Uninsurables CC beat Firebats CC by three wickets. Firebats CC 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Rahul Ar, 37, Nighil Rajan 28) Uninsurables CC 149 for 7 in 18.2 overs (Usman Manzoor 30, Nitin Thomas 53 not out, Nadeem 3/25).

Cool Boys beat Truckwise CC by five wickets. Truckwise CC 146 for 8 in the 20 overs (Muhmmed Ijaz 60, Noman Shah 29, Masam Malik 3/20, Hameed Nawaz 2/8) Cool Boys 150 for 5 in 19 overs (Hamid Nawaz 78 not out, Shakoor Khan 2/16).