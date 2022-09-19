No one is perfect but I am working on my strike rate, says KL Rahul

The coaching team also includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar, who will debut as coaches
Numbers can be deceptive and not always tell the whole story, feels Indian vice-captain KL Rahul, whose endeavour ahead of the T20 World Cup is to improve his strike-rate in the powerplay overs.
Rahul has drawn a fair bit of criticism of late for his strike rate and the stylish batter believes that it is difficult to maintain the same tempo throughout an innings.
“It is something that every player works towards (strike-rate). No one is perfect. Everyone is working towards something,” said Rahul, who batted at a strike-rate of 122.22 during the Asia Cup in UAE.
However, Rahul’s career T20I strike-rate is 140 plus across 61 games but it is primarily because he makes it up during the back-end of an innings.
“Strike-rates are taken on an overall basis,” he said and the gave his rationale behind the argument.
“You never see that a batter has played at a certain strike-rate (throughout). Whether it was important for him to play at a strike-rate of 200 or whether the team could have still won with the batter playing at 100 or 120, these things are not always analysed. So when you look at (overall), it looks slow,” Rahul said.
But Rahul is working on his strike-rate.
“It is something I am working on. Obviously, the goals have been defined to each player in the last 10-12 months. Everyone has a clear understanding as to what is expected out of him. I am just working towards how can I better myself as an opening batter,” said the India vice-captain ahead of first T20 against Australia.
The coaching team also includes current Mumbai Indians talent scouts, Parthiv Patel and Vinay Kumar, who will debut as coaches
