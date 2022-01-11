New Zealand crush Bangladesh to level Test series

South Africa were 102 for four at lunch in reply to India's 202 all out
Cricket6 days ago
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs inside three days to level the two-Test series 1-1 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Tuesday.
Bangladesh, made to follow on after being bundled out for 126 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 521-6 declared, managed 278 in their second innings to slump to a heavy defeat.
The margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for a Bangladesh side who had won the opening test in Mount Maunganui by eight wickets.
Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the bulk of the Bangladesh wickets.
Ross Taylor, playing his final test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing last Bangladesh batsman Ebadot Hossain.
Cricket6 days ago
Sharafu also led the UAE team in the recent Asia Cup Under 19 tournament on home soil
Cricket6 days ago
Batsman Usman Khawaja was confirmed in the Australian team as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head
Cricket6 days ago
Bangladesh have never before tasted success in New Zealand, losing all 33 matches played across three formats, including nine Tests
Cricket1 week ago
Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, playing in his second Test, took four for 31
Cricket1 week ago
India were without captain Virat Kohli, who was a late withdrawal because of what stand-in captain KL Rahul said was an upper back spasm
Cricket1 week ago
Cricket1 week ago
At stumps on day three Bangladesh were 401 for six in reply to New Zealand's 328, a lead of 73 with four wickets in hand
Cricket1 week ago