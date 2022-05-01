NBA, NFL stars invest in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals

While Mumbai's record this year has been dismal, tonight's match against Rajasthan promises some fascinating contests, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 day ago
US basketball star Chris Paul and American football players Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum have invested in Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, the franchise said on Sunday.
The world’s most valuable cricket tournament has expanded to 10 teams this year with new franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants paying more than $1.6 billion combined to make their entry.
The three US athletes will be minority investors in the Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the Twenty20 tournament in 2008 under late Australian legend Shane Warne.
Financial details were not disclosed.
“We are extremely pleased to have Chris, Larry and Kelvin join us as investors who have seen the vision of the Royals as a truly global brand,” said Rajasthan’s lead owner Manoj Badale.
The IPL has grown to be the most popular franchise-format league for Twenty20, the shortest form of cricket, and has spawned many similar tournaments elsewhere.
It has also spread its wings to the United States, which will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup.
“I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL,” the Rajasthan statement quoted basketball star Paul as saying.
The 36-year-old Paul, who recently took Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, already owns a stake in minor league baseball team Winston-Salem Dash.
Rajasthan last year became the third team — after Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings — to enter the Caribbean Premier League with a majority stake in their team Barbados Tridents.
While Mumbai's record this year has been dismal, tonight's match against Rajasthan promises some fascinating contests, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 day ago
Pandya was declared player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell
Cricket1 day ago
MI's virtual elimination midway into the season is as much of a stunner as the 150 kmph rockets from newbie Kashmiri speedster Umran Malik
Cricket2 days ago
While LSG are ahead in all-round depth, KL Rahul knows success cannot be taken for granted against his former team, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket2 days ago
Kuldeep demolished the top order with 4-14 and Mustafizur picked up three wickets in the final over to restrict Kolkata to a modest score
Cricket2 days ago
Fury knocked out Whyte on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again
Cricket3 days ago
Malik's rise from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir to the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of a fairy-tale
Cricket3 days ago
Root stepped down earlier this month after England won one of their previous 17 Tests
Cricket3 days ago