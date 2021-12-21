NAS Mammoths beat Dubai Hurricanes in 18th League of Mammoths

(Supplied photo)

Chasing a stiff 185 to win, NAS cantered home in 17 overs after Mohammad Kaif led from the front with a power packed unbeaten 86

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 4:59 PM

Nad Al Sheba Mammoths breezed past Dubai Hurricanes by 8 wickets in the 18th edition of the League of Mammoths at the Sevens Oval 1.

Chasing a stiff 185 to win, NAS cantered home in 17 overs after Mohammad Kaif led from the front with a power packed unbeaten 86 off 50 balls. His knock contained five towering sixes and eight boundaries.

Ramandeep Sharma gave Kaif good company after the fall of Sagit Gopinath (18) and Vinay Tolani’s (11) wickets. Ramandeep struck an unbeaten 39 from 29 balls to guide NAS home without much ado.

Earlier, James Gearing missed scoring the tournament’s first century when he struck 97 off only 66 balls. With five sixes and eight fours he put Hurricanes on the road to a big total.

Sunil Kumar (27) and Uzair Ahmed (20) chipped in towards the end but Vinay Tolani applied the brakes to their scoring with four wickets.

In two high scoring but close matches, Banke beat Shindagha Mammoths by five runs and Zabeel Mammoths stopped Jumeirah Mammoths in their tracks to pull off a 16 run win.

Brief scores:

Banke beat Shindagha Mammoths by five runs

Banke 211 for 6 in 25 overs (Santosh Kotian 48, Harvinder Singh 43, Sheridan Hadfield 28, Mohd Saif 25, Muhammad Shoeb Saif 23; Shajil Balan 3-14, Sundeep Raina 2-28) Shindagha 206 for 6 (Sujit Salian 65, Sundeep Raina 45, Lucky Abbas 38; Mohd Said 2-25).

Nad Al Sheba Mammoths beat Dubai Hurricanes by eight wickets

Hurricanes 184 for 6 (James Gearing 97, Sunil Kumar 27, Uzair Ahmed 20; Vinay Tolani 4-34) NAS 186 for 2 in 17 overs (Mohammad Kaif 86 n.o., Ramandeep Sharma 39 n.o.).

Zabeel Mammoths beat Jumeirah Mammoths by 16 runs

Zabeel 208 for 6 (Prajakat Chouhan 59 retd., Vinan Nair 54 n.o., Mithun Vora 23, Sanjay Pathak 23) Jumeirah 192 (Nikhil Srinivasan 72 n.o., Samir Thakran 30, Shiva Pagarani 31; Ranjeet Chavan 3-30, Abhishek Ranjeet Chavan 2-35, Sanjay Pathak 2-28).