Mayank Agarwal added to India squad for England Test

Asalanka made 110 to guide Sri Lanka to 258 all out, a total that proved just enough to hand the hosts an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series
Cricket5 days ago
Mayank Agarwal has been added to India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England as cover for captain Rohit Sharma who has Covid-19, the India cricket board said Monday.
The right-handed top-order batsman, 31, has left for England and will link up with the squad in Birmingham, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.
Rohit tested positive on Saturday and was in isolation at the team hotel, the BCCI said on Sunday, just days ahead of the match beginning on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The match was originally due to have been played last September at Old Trafford in Manchester, but a coronavirus outbreak in the India camp forced the Test to be postponed.
India lead 2-1 after four matches and can win their first Test series in England since 2007 should they avoid defeat.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.
Asalanka made 110 to guide Sri Lanka to 258 all out, a total that proved just enough to hand the hosts an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series
Cricket5 days ago
Ashwin is likely to miss the four-day practice match against Leicestershire ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England
Cricket5 days ago
The most promising players received rewards after the intense and action-packed three days
Cricket6 days ago
Critics have questioned Pant's place in the Indian T20 team, four months ahead of the World Cup in Australia
Cricket1 week ago
India reached 28 for two in 3.3 overs after being put into bat when a second rain interruption forced players off the field at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Cricket1 week ago
Nissanka hits brilliant century as Sri Lanka beat Australia to take 2-1 lead in five-match ODI series
Cricket1 week ago
The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday
Cricket1 week ago
England trail New Zealand by 80 runs at stumps on Day Three
Cricket2 weeks ago