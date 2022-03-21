Malik rises to the occasion as Gladiators win in Ajman T20 Cup

(Supplied photo)

Mon 21 Mar 2022

Adeel Malik’s experience helped Deccan Gladiators – MGM record an exciting 14-run victory over Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress in the Ajman T20 Cup at the Malek Stadium.

Malik, the brother of former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, is an accomplished cricketer with stints at Essex, Sailkot Stallions and Pakistan International Airlines.

He drew from his experience and knowledge about the game in the hard-fought match between the Gladiators and the Bulls.

Adeel hit an impressive 42 to lift his team out of trouble and take the score to 103 runs. He then took three crucial wickets for 16 to restrict Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress to 89 for 9.

Adeel, who had captained this team in the earlier matches, stepped aside for Malik Ghulam Mustafa to lead the team in this match. He marshaled his team’s bowling resources along with Ghulam Mustafa very well.

His bowlers Ahmad Shafiq (2 for 13), Aayan Khan (2 for 14) and Saifullah Noor (2 for 16) rose to the occasion. Though pacer Danish Qureshi did not get any wicket, he gave away just 14 runs from his four overs.

Speaking about his all-round display that won him the man-of-the-match award, Adeel Malik said: “We struggled in the first few games since our team combination did not go our way. Today the pitch was turning, so we used our spinners from one end very well and the pacers from the other end. As a senior, it was my task to rise to the challenge.”

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators – MGM beat Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress by 14 runs.

Deccan Gladiators 103 in 19.3 overs (Adeel Malik 42, Zahid Ali 2 for 30, Mohammad Azhar 2 for 15, Nilansh Keshwani 2 for 13) Delhi Bulls – Future Mattress 89 for 9 in 20 overs (Mohammad Azhar 23 not out, Mohammad Usman 22, Ahmad Shafiq 2 for 13, Aayan Khan 2 for 14, Saifullah Noor 2 for 16, Adeel Malik 3 for 16).