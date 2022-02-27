UAE

Legendary West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin dies at 92

Ramadhin played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England

Legendary West Indies cricketer Sonny Ramadhin. (Twitter)
Legendary West Indies cricketer Sonny Ramadhin. (Twitter)

By AFP

Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 7:46 PM

West Indies spin-bowling great Sonny Ramadhin has died aged 92, his grandson Kyle Hogg announced Sunday.

“Sad day - great innings grandad,” tweeted Hogg, who like Ramadhin played for English county Lancashire, above a photograph of his grandfather issued by club side Delph and Dobcross, one of the late off-spinner’s former teams, that read: “Sonny Ramadhin 1928-2022. Rest in peace, pro.”

Ramadhin played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England.

Ramadhin and fellow spinner Alf Valentine took 59 wickets between them during a 3-1 success in 1950 as members of a West Indies side that also featured the celebrated ‘3Ws’ trio of batsmen — Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes and Frank Worrell.


