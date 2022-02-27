Legendary West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin dies at 92

Karachi beat the already-qualified Lahore by 22 runs
Cricket1 week ago
West Indies spin-bowling great Sonny Ramadhin has died aged 92, his grandson Kyle Hogg announced Sunday.
“Sad day - great innings grandad,” tweeted Hogg, who like Ramadhin played for English county Lancashire, above a photograph of his grandfather issued by club side Delph and Dobcross, one of the late off-spinner’s former teams, that read: “Sonny Ramadhin 1928-2022. Rest in peace, pro.”
Ramadhin played 43 Tests, taking 158 wickets and was best known for being a member of the first West Indies side to enjoy a series win in England.
Ramadhin and fellow spinner Alf Valentine took 59 wickets between them during a 3-1 success in 1950 as members of a West Indies side that also featured the celebrated ‘3Ws’ trio of batsmen — Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes and Frank Worrell.
Karachi beat the already-qualified Lahore by 22 runs
Cricket1 week ago
India, who whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series
Cricket1 week ago
24 teams will participate in UAE's biggest tape ball cricket championship from Feb 19
Cricket1 week ago
Aravind hit a magnificent unbeaten 97 off 67 balls in his team's total of 157
Cricket1 week ago
South Africa's top order collapsed for a second time at Christchurch to finish the day 353 behind
Cricket1 week ago
Chasing 140, the home side suffered some early jitters before the middle order steadied the ship, cruising to 143-4 with 11 balls to spare
Cricket1 week ago
For a man who lost his father at a young age, Mustafa has now become the first UAE cricketer to break into the top 10 of the ICC world rankings
Cricket1 week ago
Henry's seven for 23 blew away South Africa who were bundled out for 95, their lowest against New Zealand
Cricket1 week ago