Legendary cricket stars headline Talk 100.3 FM's World Cup commentary team

Sir Clive Lloyd (third from right, second row), Ajay Sethi (second from right, second row) and other members of the Talk 100.3 team celebrated Diwali at the press box of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 5:41 PM

The Channel 2 Group Corporation’s new FM channel, Talk 100.3, has made its big T20 international debut at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Talk 100.3 FM, South Asia’s first sports and business radio station, has a star-studded commentary team for the T20 World cup.

Sir Clive Lloyd, captain of the legendary West Indies teams of the 1970s and 1980s, headlines a team that also has iconic cricketers like Zaheer Abbas, Kapil Dev and prominent Indian sports writer and broadcaster, Boria Majumdar.

Other commentators include Sudhir Tyagi, Harsha Poojary, Shoeb Ahmed, Lachlan Kitchen, Neeil Ojha and Richard Allen.

The 100.3 FM team is providing the cricket lovers in the UAE with ball by ball commentary.

The Channel 2 Group Corporation is holding multiple audio rights of some of cricket’s biggest events like the ICC World Cups, ICC World Test Championship final and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Talk 100.3 FM was launched by Channel 2 Group Corporation and Fun Asia.

Ajay Sethi, Chairman and MD of the Channel 2 Group Corporation, congratulated UAE and Oman for successfully co-hosting the T20 World Cup.

Oman also staged preliminary round matches of a tournament that was originally scheduled to be hosted by India. But the disturbing rise in Covid-19 cases in India forced the BCCI to bring the showpiece event to UAE and Oman.

“I am very delighted that this prestigious sporting event like ICC T20 World Cup is taking place in the UAE and Oman for the first time in the cricketing history. And really want to congratulate UAE and Oman authorities for managing such a prestigious event,” Sethi said.

“After the IPL, managing the ICC T20 World Cup is a great achievement by UAE. I am also delighted our team is creating a world-class audio commentary to reach 100 plus countries and 1.5 billion around the world."