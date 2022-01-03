Kohli-less Indians bowled out for 202 in second Test

The Indian team won the rain-hit final by nine wickets
Cricket3 days ago
India missing top batsman and skipper Virat Kohli were bowled out for 202 on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.
KL Rahul, captaining India in place of Kohli, who was a late withdrawal because of an upper back spasm, top-scored with 50, while Ravichandran Ashwin made a hard-hit 46.
Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, playing in his second Test, took four for 31.
Brief scores:
India 202 in 63.1 overs (K. Rahul 50, R. Ashwin 46; K. Rabada 3-64, D. Olivier 3-64, M. Jansen 4-31).
The Indian team won the rain-hit final by nine wickets
Cricket3 days ago
De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket on Thursday
Cricket3 days ago
BCCI president Ganguly had tested positive on Monday
Cricket3 days ago
The year began with the greatest underdog story in Indian Test cricket and ended with the longest game ever in world chess championship
Cricket3 days ago
The final will be played on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Cricket3 days ago
When a technician finally arrived and pried open the doors, Smith climbed out to applause from the 'rescue team'
Cricket4 days ago
India became the first team from the sub-continent to win a Test at Centurion Park
Cricket4 days ago
There will be no shortage of motivation in Taylor's last series after he announced his decision to quit international cricket in New Zealand's home summer
Cricket4 days ago