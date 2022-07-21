UAE

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid, participation in T20s in WI doubtful

Batter rested for the ODI series starting Friday

By PTI

Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 7:45 PM

Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 7:46 PM

Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.

Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with Covid-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.


