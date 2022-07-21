KL Rahul tests positive for Covid, participation in T20s in WI doubtful

Much of Britain is gripped in a heatwave with temperatures expected to threaten all-time records later on Tuesday
Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.
Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.
Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with Covid-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.
Much of Britain is gripped in a heatwave with temperatures expected to threaten all-time records later on Tuesday
Shafique was batting alongside skipper Babar Azam, on 26, as the two put on an unbeaten stand of 43
The skipper's lean patch has led to calls for his ouster from the T20 World Cup team
The Desert Cubs are all set to play against South African academies and school teams in Pretoria and Johannesburg
Sri Lanka were 329 for nine when bad light stopped play for the day in Galle
The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats — Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now 'unsustainable'
Rishabh Pant helped India beat England by five wickets on Sunday with an explosive 125 off 113 balls
Pant made 125 not out as India finished on 261-5 after chasing down a target of 260 with 7.5 overs to spare