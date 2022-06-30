Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in fifth Test against England: BCCI

Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test match after the star batsman tested positive for Covid on Thursday morning

Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl in the nets. (AP)

By Team KT Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 5:12 PM

The Indian cricket board confirmed on Thursday that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

"Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for Covid-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Mr Rishabh Pant as his deputy," the BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit has been in isolation since testing positive last week.

India were leading the Test series 2-1 last year in England when Covid cases in the Indian camp forced the organisers to call off the fifth Test.

The two cricket boards agreed to play the fifth Test this year to complete the series.

India need to avoid defeat to record an elusive Test series win on English soil.

But England are brimming with confidence after their emphatic 3-0 win over New Zealand in their recent home series.

India’s Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal