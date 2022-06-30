Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in fifth Test against England: BCCI

India chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected
Cricket1 day ago
The Indian cricket board confirmed on Thursday that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston starting on Friday.
Regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test match after the star batsman tested positive for Covid on Thursday morning.
"Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for Covid-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Mr Rishabh Pant as his deputy," the BCCI said in a statement.
Rohit has been in isolation since testing positive last week.
India were leading the Test series 2-1 last year in England when Covid cases in the Indian camp forced the organisers to call off the fifth Test.
The two cricket boards agreed to play the fifth Test this year to complete the series.
India need to avoid defeat to record an elusive Test series win on English soil.
But England are brimming with confidence after their emphatic 3-0 win over New Zealand in their recent home series.
India’s Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal
India chalked up their second successive victory in the two-match T20 series but it was a closer call than they would have expected
Cricket1 day ago
A lot will depend on how they perform against the left-arm spin of Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama
Cricket2 days ago
Both Tests were won by West Indies well inside four days
Cricket2 days ago
Agarwal has been added to the team as cover for captain Rohit Sharma who has Covid-19
Cricket2 days ago
Jos Buttler, who has been Morgan's deputy since 2015, has been tipped as a favourite to become the next captain
Cricket2 days ago
England won the third Test against New Zealand by seven wickets
Cricket2 days ago
India's four-day practice game against Leicestershire ends in a draw
Cricket3 days ago
Chasing 296, Ollie Pope and Joe Root were at the crease at stumps after the pair made light work of a competitive target as England finished day four on 183-2
Cricket3 days ago