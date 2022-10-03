Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah

By Team KT Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 7:13 PM

In a major blow to India's T20 World Cup hopes, injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the global showpiece event in Australia.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.