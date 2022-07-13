Jasprit Bumrah best all-format bowler in the world, says Nasser Hussain

England won by 17 runs despite Suryakumar's 117 off 55 balls
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning spell against England in the first one-day international prompted Nasser Hussain to call him cricket’s best all-format bowler.
Bumrah’s 6-19 secured India’s 10-wicket win against England on Tuesday.
Bumrah’s career-best figures helped India skittle out reigning world champions England at the Oval for 110 inside 26 overs, a target the tourists reached in 18.4 overs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
“Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best there is,” Hussain wrote in his Sky Sports column.
“The performance in this game was spectacular, high-class. Some of the balls were absolute jaffas.
“He has the unusual action and run-up so the ball does come at you like a thunderbolt. He also swings it both ways — but he does not just swing it, he is quick as well.
“I don’t think you can be overly critical of England’s batters. Sometimes you just have to say that it’s wonderful bowling.”
Bumrah, who devastating opening spell left England gasping at 26 for five at one stage, said bowling a fuller, test-match length with the white-ball paid off under the overcast conditions at The Oval on Tuesday.
“It will bring a lot of praise but I don’t get too excited by praise and too upset with criticism,” said Bumrah.
“I respect what people say but I don’t take it seriously — whether it’s good or bad. I always try to keep a stable head.”
The 28-year-old would not even call it his best performance in a one-day international.
“I don’t look at end results and judge my bowling,” Bumrah said.
“There have been instances when I have bowled so much better than this and not gotten wickets.
“I stick to my routine and accept whatever is the result.”
Mohammed Shami, India’s other striker bowler, also exploited the conditions brilliantly to take three wickets.
“When we started the innings, we saw there was some seam and swing,” man-of-the-match Bumrah told reporters.
“So (Mohammed) Shami and I had a conversation and decided we should bowl a little fuller and try and bowl the test-match length,” he said.
“There was some help (from the pitch) in the beginning, and the wicket was also on the softer side.”
The second match is scheduled for Thursday at Lord’s.
