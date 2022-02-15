Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings in PSL thriller

No Australian team has travelled to Pakistan since 1998.
Cricket6 days ago
Islamabad United’s left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood dropped a catch off his final ball but still ran out Chris Jordan of Karachi Kings to clinch a dramatic one-run victory in the Pakistan Super League on Monday.
Karachi, led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, agonizingly finished on 190-8 for their seventh loss in a row and were eliminated from the playoff race with three league games still to go.
Islamabad jumped to No. 3 with eight points from seven games behind table-toppers Multan Sultans (12 points) and Lahore Qalandars (10 points).
Imad Wasim (55) and Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram (51 not out) had narrowed Karachi’s target to eight runs off the final over with their 108-run sixth-wicket stand, thanks to at least three dropped catches by the sloppy Islamabad fielders.
Wasim hammered Maqsood (3-34) to fine leg for a boundary off the second ball before he holed out at mid-off off the next delivery. Needing two runs off the last two deliveries, Maqsood held his nerve to clean bowl Jordan Thompson off a slower delivery before hitting the wickets at the non-striker’s end after dropping Jordan’s return catch.
Little cameos from Faheem Ashraf (29 off 10 balls) and Asif Ali (28 off 11 balls) had earlier lifted Islamabad total to 191-7 with left-arm spinner Wasim picking up 2-30.
Islamabad sorely missed their skipper Shadab Khan’s, who had to leave the field with a strained groin while fielding in only the second over of Karachi run-chase. Asif perfectly filled the shoes of his skipper and chipped in with 2-27 and could have got few more had Islamabad held on to their catches.
No Australian team has travelled to Pakistan since 1998.
Cricket6 days ago
Roy's brutal 57–ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes
Cricket1 week ago
Dubai Mammoths had last toured Nepal in February 2019 when they played four games winning three and losing one
Cricket1 week ago
UAE will aim for their third straight win over Oman in the final game on Tuesday
Cricket1 week ago
Dilip Vengsarkar also opens up about the changes the game has seen since the advent of T20
Cricket1 week ago
Over 60,000 pre-sale tickets have been sold
Cricket1 week ago
This year's IPL will begin in the last week or March and Shah was confident of staging the 10-team league in India.
Cricket1 week ago
Basil Hameed took five wickets for the UAE
Cricket1 week ago