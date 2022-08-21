Irfan Pathan vs Waqar Younis: War of words begins ahead of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

The former all-rounder responded after Waqar tweeted that Shaheen's injury is a big relief for the Indian top order batsmen

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan (left) and former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis. (AFP)

By ANI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 8:19 PM

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Sunday that pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel not playing in Asia Cup 2022 will be a matter of relief for other teams.

Bumrah, India's star fast bowler, and Patel were not available for selection in Asia Cup due to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab in Bengaluru.

"It is a relief for other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren't playing this Asia cup," tweeted Pathan.

Harshal is India's second highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket this year with 19 scalps, with veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top with 20 wickets. Bumrah has only played three T20Is this year, taking three wickets.

This tweet comes after a tweet by legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis, who took a dig at the Indian team by saying Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury would be a relief for the Indian top-order.

"Shaheen's injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won't be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi," he had tweeted on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday that star pacer Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury.

Afridi had famously tamed the explosive Indian top order in his side's last encounter with the Men in Blue during the ICC T20 World Cup last year.

He had reduced India to 6/2 after claiming two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He also took the wicket of Virat Kohli (57) in the 19th over. His spell of 3/31 played a huge role in restricting India to 151/7 in 20 overs.

Pakistan chased down 152 easily without losing any wickets with Babar Azam (68) and Mohammed Rizwan (79) staying unbeaten.

Shaheen has featured in only one T20I match this year, in which he has taken two wickets.

This could very well be the first war of wards leading up to the highly anticipated India versus Pakistan clash in Asia Cup, which will take place on August 28.

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

The six participating teams in the Asia Cup have been divided into two groups.

India, Pakistan and a Qualifier will vie for the top two slots in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been placed in Group B.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Super Four.

Then the top two sides in the Super Four will play the final on September 11.