Ireland name 15-member squad for T20 World Cup

Ireland will face Zimbabwe in their opening match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie plays a shot. (AFP file)

By ANI Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 8:11 PM

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie will lead a strong Ireland squad at this year's ICC T20 World Cup after the European nation named their 15-player team for the upcoming tournament on Tuesday.

Balbirnie will lead Ireland in the four-week tournament as he was named captain of an experienced squad that includes a good mix of veterans and promising youngsters.

Opener Paul Stirling, all-rounder George Dockrell and Balbirnie provide the experience in the 15-member squad that also includes star batter Harry Tector and pacer Mark Adair.

"It's an exciting time for Irish cricket as we embark on another major global tournament. Over the last year we have been building a solid core squad, while creating more depth in our T20 cricket," said Andrew White, Chairman of National Men's Selectors, in an official statement released by Ireland Cricket.

Ireland will face Zimbabwe in their opening match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17.

Ireland T20 World Cup squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.