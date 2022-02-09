IPL's new Ahmedabad franchise names team Gujarat Titans

India beat England by four wickets on Saturday in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua
The Indian Premier League's new Ahmedabad franchise has been named Gujarat Titans, the team said on Wednesday.
The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the Titans and Lucknow Super Giants franchises, who paid a combined $1.71 billion to be part of the competition.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans, who have also signed national team opening batter Shubman Gill and top Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan ahead of the weekend's auction for the league in Bengaluru.
A total of 1,214 players, including 318 overseas cricketers from 18 countries, have signed up for the auction.
The Titans will be based out of a 132,000-seat venue in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium, which is named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten will be mentor and batting coach while former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra will be the head coach of the side.
The league is scheduled to begin in the last week of March and run until the end of May.
