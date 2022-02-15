IPL auction no distraction for Indian players, says Rohit Sharma

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans.
Cricket6 days ago
This week’s multi-million-dollar Indian Premier League auction will not distract India’s players from the T20 internationals against the West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.
The big-ticket auction over the weekend saw India’s Ishan Kishan fetch top price, with Mumbai Indians securing his services for a whopping $2 million.
Paceman Harshal Patel, who like Kishan is in the India squad taking on West Indies, was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for over a million dollars.
Other up and coming squad members were also lapped up at eye-popping prices, including Shreyas Iyer ($1.6 million) and Deepak Chahar ($1.8 million).
Sharma said he had asked the players to focus on the three-match series beginning at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.
They will have gone through “ups and downs” at the auction, he told a virtual press conference ahead of the T20 series.
“It is an emotional feeling which team you are going to play for and all,” he said.
“Yesterday I had a great meeting with the boys, I asked them to focus on the colour blue, which is most important,” he added, referring to India’s one-day uniform.
“All these guys are professionals, once they are in India colours nothing else matters.”
The IPL — the world’s most lucrative cricket tournament — should not overshadow international commitments, the 34-year-old said, adding they play in the competition for just two months in a year, compared to 10 months for India.
“So I just want to focus on what we do for Team India and that’s what matters.”
The Indian captain sprung to the defence of star batsman Virat Kohli who has been going through a lean patch with the bat.
“He is in a great mental space from whatever I see of him. He has been part of this international team for more than a decade.
“If someone has spent that much time in international cricket, they know how to handle the pressure situations, the environment, everything.”
He blamed the media for Kohli’s performance, telling reporters: “If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit, then everything will fall into place.”
The second T20 will be played on Friday followed by the third and final game on Sunday.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans.
Cricket6 days ago
Australia will play in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years with the opening test scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi.
Cricket6 days ago
No Australian team has travelled to Pakistan since 1998.
Cricket1 week ago
Roy's brutal 57–ball assault on probably the best bowling line-up in the competition included 11 fours and eight sixes
Cricket1 week ago
Dubai Mammoths had last toured Nepal in February 2019 when they played four games winning three and losing one
Cricket1 week ago
UAE will aim for their third straight win over Oman in the final game on Tuesday
Cricket1 week ago
Dilip Vengsarkar also opens up about the changes the game has seen since the advent of T20
Cricket1 week ago
Over 60,000 pre-sale tickets have been sold
Cricket1 week ago