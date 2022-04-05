IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore need to step it up now

The Faf du Plessis-led team must find their best form against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals tonight

Former captain Virat Kohli is still trying to find his best form.

By Ayaz Memon Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 12:48 AM

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made a decent start this season but will need to show exemplary form to get the better of Rajasthan Royals, easily the best performing side in the tournament so far.

With one victory and one defeat in their first two matches, the RCB are in seventh place on the points table. But the Faf du Plessis-led team do not compare favourably with the rampaging Royals who have won two matches on the trot in rousing style to be placed on top.

RCB’s opening match turned out to be a disaster, losing to Punjab Kings despite scoring a whopping 205. If this showed up inadequacies in the bowling, the next match against Kolkata Knight Riders exposed alarming fragility in the batting. Though the match was won, it was an unimpressive and laboured victory as RCB huffed and puffed to overhaul a modest 128 which should have been achieved at a canter.

It’s a new RCB side this season, with a new man in charge — Du Plessis — and former captain Virat Kohli still seeking his best form. Missing this season is AB de Villiers, RCB’s best batsman for many seasons.

Replacements for players like ABD are almost impossible to find and RCB know it would take time to fill the big void.

De Villiers’ retirement puts an even greater onus on Du Plessis and Kohli, the batting heavyweights, to make their presence felt consistently. Both looked in excellent touch in the first match, showing flair and aggressive intent in posting a century partnership that helped RCB get a 200-plus score.

That the match was still lost was a rude wake-up call, the agony enhanced by the struggle to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the next. Without a splendid cameo from veteran Dinesh Karthik, the result may well have been different.

In the bowling department, RCB have in their ranks last season’s highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel and India regular Mohammed Siraj, but this could not prevent Punjab from chasing down 205 comfortably.

The only RCB bowler to make some impact was Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. To win consistently in this format, teams need 2-3 match-winners in both batting and bowling, and currently, RCB look rather short in this requirement.

This is precisely where the Royals have looked so good this year. Jos Buttler’s blazing century threw five times former champions Mumbai Indians into total disarray the other night.

Captain Sanju Samson has been in superb form too, and the young Yashasvi Jaiswal has the talent to support these two to make for a terrific top order.

In the bowling, the Royals’ seasoned stars Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are all in splendid form. This gives the team a strong core of impact players. Add intrepidity and ambition to this energy and you get a team that is more likely to win than lose.

Royal’s strong performances reflect astute purchases during the mega auction, and obviously also the availability of overseas players from the start of the tournament.

In this aspect, RCB have been somewhat unfortunate. Two of their overseas recruits, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, have been on national duty and will only be eligible to play after the match against the Royals.

The two Aussies distinguished themselves last season with impressive performances. Maxwell was RCB’s best player. Hazlewood contributed enormously to Chennai’s triumph and it came as a surprise to see the franchise let go of such a fine player.

RCB, otherwise namby-pamby in the mega auction, showed string and timely intent to acquire Hazlewood and they will obviously be keen to play him and Maxwell as soon as possible.

The stuttering fortunes of CSK (who have lost their first three matches) and Mumbai Indians (who have lost two on the trot) have opened up opportunities for all other teams.

RCB need to step it up now to get into the upper echelons of the points table. This match against a strong opponent is a good time to signal a turnaround.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator