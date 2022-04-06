IPL 2022: Mumbai need compelling performances from heavyweights

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has matchless credentials as T20 batsman and captain, has not lived up to his reputation

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. (BCCI)

By Ayaz Memon Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 12:58 AM

When confronted with the team’s disappointing form so far this season, diehard Mumbai Indians fans are quick to remind sceptics of earlier years when the team had started even more poorly, with a longer sequence of defeats, and yet went on to win the final.

This is part of the IPL lore, it’s what has made Mumbai the most successful team in the tournament.

But while such blind loyalty may be gratifying in some way, it is not be the panacea to the team’s current woes. Circumstances this year are vastly different and more challenging from earlier seasons. If Mumbai have to turn things around after staggering defeats in their first two matches, it won’t come on the passion of fans alone, rather on compelling performances in the middle of which there has been little evidence so far.

Mumbai have always prided on spotting and nurturing exceptional talent. This season, they look a little short on this score. The mega auction saw migration of talent from all teams, and MI is one of the teams that appear to have been affected adversely as the core group which helped win the five titles has been splintered.

Key players like Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, and the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, Rahul Chahar are all with other teams now. Those bought in their places have yet to find their bearings.

It would be unfair, however, to say that MI’s struggles are linked only to fresh faces in the squad. It takes a while for players to settle in a new environment which is something being experienced by all franchises and players. The more pertinent factor in MI’s sub-par showing so far is the failure of heavyweights.

Of the four players retained before the auction, star middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been recovering from injury and is yet to play a match.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has matchless credentials as T20 batsman and captain, has not lived up to reputation in either of the two matches. Kieron Pollard has looked rusty and listless. Jasprit Bumrah is the sole retainee to make some impact. He came back strongly in the second match after being walloped by Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals in the first. But even Bumrah’s virtuosity could not prevent MI from losing to Punjab.

Ishan Kishan, who earned a fortune in the mega auction, has shown brilliant form in both matches, but hasn’t been able to influence the outcome in his team’s favour.

This is in contrast to Kolkata Knight Riders for whom retained players retained have done exceedingly well. Andre Russell has shown that his big-hitting prowess remains undiminished.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been on the money from the first ball they’ve bowled this season, allowing batsmen no liberty.

What’s come as a bonus for KKR is the superb form shown by two veteran India hands Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane.

Marginal selections in the mega auction, both have proved great value for money. Tim Southee has used his vast experience and fine skills to pick up wickets regularly and KKR have hardly missed Pat Cummins. Shreyas Iyer has managed the veterans and youngsters brilliantly.

KKR too have suffered a defeat, losing to RCB in a taut finish defending a meagre score, but have overall come across as a more cohesive and settled unit with players clear about their roles, and charged up to win.

Traditionally, this has been MI’s hallmark. Perhaps a trip down memory lane is needed to revive their mojo.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator