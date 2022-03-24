IPL 2022: MS Dhoni resigns as CSK captain, Ravindra Jadeja to lead

After a poor start, Bangladesh could only manage 194 for nine in their 50 overs. South Africa had no trouble chasing down the target
Cricket
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has resigned as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and decided to hand over the leadership to Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team in IPL 2022.
Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season.
Dhoni has captained in 204 matches in the IPL winning 121, losing 82 and one match ended in a no-result with a win percentage of 59.60.
Under the astute leadership of Dhoni Chennai have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.
Cricket
About 80 people attended the service including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also present
Cricket
The Indian cricket captain scored her 12th half-century
Cricket
Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the matches 'have been shifted due to the prevailing situation'
Cricket
Saqib Manshad produced a spell of 4 for 10 from his four overs and restricted Bangla Tigers - Karwan to 105 for 8 in 20 overs
Cricket
His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs
Cricket
Chasing a record 506 for an improbable win, Pakistan's best bet was to bat out the final day and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7
Cricket
Batting first, PNG were restricted to 178 all out in 50 overs, thanks to Hameed's magnificent spell of 10-1-19-4
Cricket