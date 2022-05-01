IPL 2022: Lucknow hold off Delhi to register six-run win

The win moves the Lucknow Super Giants to second in the table with 14 points from 10 games

Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals is clean bowled by Mohsin Khan. (PTI)

Sun 1 May 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants held on for a narrow six-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday despite late heroics from Axar Patel who finished on 42 not out off 24 balls.

Skipper KL Rahul scored 77 off 51 balls to help Lucknow reach 195-3 in their 20 overs after they opted to bat first. In reply, Delhi Capitals fell just short, reaching 189-7 despite the late batting charge.

Rahul combined with Quinton de Kock (23) for a 42-run stand and then added another 95 runs with Deepak Hooda for the second wicket.

Lucknow set a quick pace, scoring nearly 10 runs per over for most of their innings as Rahul and Hooda put Delhi’s attack to the sword.

Rahul smacked four fours and five sixes, while Hooda hit six fours and a six during their 67-ball partnership.

It was Rahul’s fourth 50-plus knock this season to give him 451 runs for the season from 10 innings.

Hooda scored his third half-century before falling to Shardul Thakur (3-40).

Marcus Stoinis scored 17 not out off 16 balls, as Rahul took charge of the final overs though in the end Lucknow failed to breach the 200-run mark.

In reply, Delhi made a poor start, losing both openers Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) cheaply.

At 13-2, Delhi were reeling but Mitchell Marsh launched a counterattack to bring the side back into the game.

The Australian batsman hit three fours and three sixes to reach 37 off 20 balls. At the other end, Rishabh Pant hit seven fours and a six to score 44 off 30 balls.

The duo put on 60 runs off only 25 balls to resurrect Delhi’s hopes. Lucknow appeared to be helping Delhi’s cause with a horrendous fielding display.

Marsh was out caught in the eighth over and Lalit Yadav soon followed when he was bowled off Ravi Bishnoi as Delhi stumbled again to 86-4.

But the Super Giants’ fielders then dropped three catches and missed two run-out opportunities to allow Delhi to creep closer to Lucknow’s total.

Mohsin Khan (4-16) bowled Pant in the 13th over to tip the scales again. Rovman Powell, though, had different ideas as he hit 35 off 21 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Then Patel’s late surge ensured Delhi were in the hunt when the final over began with 21 runs needed.

But Stoinis held his nerve allowing Lucknow to register their third consecutive victory. The win moves the Super Giants to second in the table with 14 points from 10 games.

Delhi, meanwhile, are sixth with eight points from nine matches.