IPL 2022: Kohli needs a break, says Vaughan after Indian star falls for third golden duck

Captain Hardik Pandya's primary task now will be to ensure his team regroups swiftly, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket2 days ago
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Virat Kohli badly needs a break from the game after the Indian superstar on Sunday fell for his third golden duck this IPL season to extend his grave batting slump.
Opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, Kohli flicked the ball straight to short midwicket off left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.
It was Kohli’s third dismissal in the current IPL on the first ball, including two in successive matches last month.
The 33-year-old star batsman and former India captain has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches with just one half-century.
“Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs .. the amount of cricket these players play a break is as good as anything .. #IPL2022,” Vaughan tweeted right after Kohli’s first-ball dismissal.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri also believe Kohli is “overcooked” due to relentless cricket and should take a break.
Kohli’s miserable run with the bat has coincided with his stepping down as captain of India in T20 and Test cricket and also being removed as ODI skipper.
He stood aside as skipper at Bangalore after the previous IPL season.
Kohli has now failed to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats.
Captain Hardik Pandya's primary task now will be to ensure his team regroups swiftly, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket2 days ago
Warner's unbeaten 92 and his 100-plus stand with Powell helped Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs
Cricket2 days ago
What SRH pace bowlers have learnt from the previous defeat will be the key to their success, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs
Cricket3 days ago
Majumdar had denied the allegations and claimed the screenshots were doctored
Cricket4 days ago
Djokovic needed a win in the second round match to avoid surrendering the top spot to second-placed Daniil Medvedev
Cricket4 days ago
Attention in the match between CSK and RCB will be divided between Dhoni and Virat Kohli, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket4 days ago
Punjab moved up to fifth and stopped league leaders Gujarat from putting one foot in the playoffs
Cricket4 days ago