IPL 2022: Kohli needs a break, says Vaughan after Indian star falls for third golden duck

Virat Kohli reacts after his dismissal during the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. (BCCI)

By AFP Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 4:24 PM

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Virat Kohli badly needs a break from the game after the Indian superstar on Sunday fell for his third golden duck this IPL season to extend his grave batting slump.

Opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, Kohli flicked the ball straight to short midwicket off left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

It was Kohli’s third dismissal in the current IPL on the first ball, including two in successive matches last month.

The 33-year-old star batsman and former India captain has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches with just one half-century.

“Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs .. the amount of cricket these players play a break is as good as anything .. #IPL2022,” Vaughan tweeted right after Kohli’s first-ball dismissal.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also believe Kohli is “overcooked” due to relentless cricket and should take a break.

Kohli’s miserable run with the bat has coincided with his stepping down as captain of India in T20 and Test cricket and also being removed as ODI skipper.

He stood aside as skipper at Bangalore after the previous IPL season.

Kohli has now failed to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats.