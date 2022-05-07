IPL 2022: I managed to execute it well, says MI's Sams after last-over heroics

Sams bowled his slower balls brilliantly, conceding just three to earn Mumbai only their second win in 10 games

Mumbai Indians players celebrate their stunning win. (BCCI)

By AP Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 12:31 AM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 12:32 AM

Mumbai Indians snatched a sensational five-run win over Indian Premier League leaders Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Gujarat needed nine gettable runs in the final over but fast bowler Daniel Sams bowled his slower balls brilliantly, conceding just three to earn Mumbai only their second win in 10 games.

Gujarat finished at 172-5 after Mumbai made 177-6.

Tim David’s unbeaten 44 off 21 balls for Mumbai, including two sixes in the last over, also proved critical in the end.

“On any day, we’d take nine off the last over,” Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya said, believing two run outs cost his team.

“We played good cricket for 19.2 overs in our innings. One or two hits would have made a difference (but) we should not have let it come down to the last over.”

Despite their second successive loss, Gujarat still lead the IPL.

Gujarat’s chase got a perfect start from a robust 106-run opening stand between Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill against a struggling Mumbai bowling attack.

Gill made 55 off 40 balls and Saha scored 52 off 36 deliveries as they shared a dozen boundaries and four sixes.

But Mumbai got a sniff when spinner Murugan Ashwin dismissed both openers in a span of five deliveries in the 13th over as the batters went for big shots but holed out in the deep.

Gujarat’s middle order stuttered against some brilliant fielding when Pandya and Rahul Tewatia were run out.

Gujarat needed 20 off the last two overs and Jasprit Bumrah gave away 11 off the penultimate over to finish with more disappointing figures of 0-48. But Sams held his nerve against David Miller (19 not out) with his slower deliveries to deny Gujarat their ninth win in 11 matches.

“Awesome we got over the line, it went back and forward. Must have been great for the fans to watch,” said Sams.

“9 off 6 made me feel I have nothing to lose and the odds are in the batter’s favour. I got a few wide balls in the tramline and managed to execute it well.

“My intent was to stick to the best balls I could bowl, the slower one is the ball I go back to and it paid off. We did not have the start we wanted, after the 8 losses, we looked it as a mini-IPL with 6 games. We are trying to show what we can do and were able to pull it off which helps our confidence.”

Earlier, Ishan Kishan (45) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43) gave Mumbai a solid foundation with a 74-run for the first wicket.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan picked up 2-24 — including Rohit — when he clean bowled Kieron Pollard for 4 in his last over and also took three catches to be involved in five Mumbai dismissals.

But David, who rejected singles off the first two balls in fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s final over, lofted the paceman for two crucial sixes to give Mumbai enough runs in hindsight.