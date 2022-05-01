IPL 2022: Gaikwad, Conway guide Dhoni-led Chennai to win over Hyderabad

By AFP Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 10:04 PM

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put on this season’s best stand of 182 to set up a comfortable win for holders Chennai Super Kings who had Mahendra Singh Dhoni back as IPL captain on Sunday.

Four-time winners Chennai beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs after they defended 202 for two in the second match of the day in Pune.

Dhoni, who gave up the captaincy ahead of this Indian Premier League, accepted the job back on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down following the team’s six losses from eight games.

The 40-year-old legendary wicketkeeper-batter received a rousing welcome when he walked out to toss with Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson who put Chennai in to bat.

Gaikwad, who made 99, and the left-handed Conway, who hit an unbeaten 85, guided Chennai to a big total after their marathon partnership frustrated the opposition bowlers.

Speedster Umran Malik bowled the fastest ball of the season at 154 km/h (95.6 mph) to Gaikwad who got it away for a boundary down the ground.

Umran, who returned with figures of 5-25 in his previous match, hit the mark again with a yorker to Dhoni. The previous fastest was 153.9 km/h bowled by Gujarat Titans’ New Zealand import Lockie Ferguson.

Gaikwad kept up the attack and brought up his fifty with a boundary off Malik but missed out on a ton when he gave away a catch to point of T Natarajan. He hit six sixes in his 57-ball knock.

Hyderabad bowlers including Umran came back to check the flow of runs in the final few overs but Conway finished with two fours and a single to get Chennai past 200.

In reply, Hyderabad managed 189-6 despite Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 33-ball 64.

Skipper Kane Williamson, who made 47, and Abhishek Sharma got Hyderabad off to a brisk start with 52 off the first five overs before Mukesh Choudhary broke through with twin strikes on successive balls.

Choudhary, a left-arm medium pace bowler, finished with figures of 4-46 with 24 coming of his last over.

Williamson fell lbw to Dwaine Pretorius as he missed a big heave in an attempt to accelerate the scoring.

The left-handed Pooran survived two dropped catches as he hit 23 runs off the 20th over to give some respect to Hyderabad’s loss.