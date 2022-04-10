IPL 2022: Fan arrested for breaching security to meet Kohli, Rohit during match

The tournament, featuring three categories, was a huge boost for indoor cricket in the UAE
A 26-year-old cricket fan was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Sunday for entering the field of MCA Stadium during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The fan was arrested on charges of trespassing and creating a disturbance as he breached security to interact with RCB's Virat Kohli and MI captain Rohit Sharma before being escorted out.
The man was later identified as Dashrath Jadhav, a resident of the Satara district. The incident had taken place between 10.30pm and 10.45pm while the match was on.
The 26-year-old jumped the railing at the MCA Stadium and ran onto the field before he was chased away by security. He was detained by police on the ground before he could reach Rohit Sharma.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the man under Sections 447 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. He was booked at Talegaon Dabhade Police station.
The match was interrupted for a few minutes as the security officials chased away the fan before it restarted. RCB hammered MI by 7 wickets to make sure the 5-time champions remained winless after 4 matches in IPL 2022.
