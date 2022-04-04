IPL 2022: Can Williamson pull Sunrisers out of mediocrity?

Kane Williamson has a crisis on hand. Let me amend that. He actually has quite a few matters to deal with when he leads Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants for their second match this season.

In the first game against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers were summarily walloped, inviting critics to rate this as the weakest team in IPL 15. On the face of it, this is unfair to a team that has lost only one match when high profile teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings also made inauspicious starts to their campaigns.

But so listless was SRH’s performance against the Royals that the scope for a more generous assessment is restricted.

Here’s a small checklist of issues Williamson has to deal with.

First up he has to instil self-belief and revive confidence in his players. These attributes have been in short supply since the previous season when the franchise was rocked by controversies centred around David Warner, among the foremost batsmen in the IPL over many seasons.

Warner had been SRH’s talismanic player and inspirational leader taking his team to a memorable title win in 2016. In 2021, however, he was intriguingly in and out of the playing XI before being sacked as captain.

The whys and wherefores of Warner’s fall from eminence in SRH are still unclear, but it undeniably led to uncertainty in the team going by the long sequence of poor performances last season, which even Williamson’s calming influence couldn’t turn around.

This season’s first match showed up similar failings. If anything these were pronounced, triggering off concerns about whether the team has the wherewithal to be competitive.

How does Williamson break the shackles of mediocrity and defeats? Going by the talent at his disposal, it will be tough. In both batting and bowling SRH look like a considerably weaker squad than in previous seasons. Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are no longer around which makes the top order shallow. All-rounder Jason Holder too has found another team which weakens the bowling and batting. Arguably the biggest blow was the franchise’s inability/reluctance to retain leg-spinner Rashid Khan, the bowler every T20 team in the world covets.

A baffling strategy during the mega auction, the franchise did not seek strong replacements for these big-ticket players leaving the team in a beleaguered state and the task of the captain that much more difficult.

While the team looks reasonably good in the pace bowling department with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and young pace sensation Umran Malik, the spin department is shallow. The major problem, however, is in the batting. Big money has been invested in Nicholas Pooran who can be a destructive player on his day, but his track record in the IPL has been less than stellar.

Historically, Williamson’s own form has been important to the team’s fortunes. This year this has become even more important. Runs from his bat have never been needed more desperately by SRH. Williamson had been out of big cricket for a long while before the IPL season because of injury, and how quickly he settles down is critical to the team’s fate going ahead.

It is also important that SRH think tank finds a combination that plays a fair number of matches which will allow the group to settle down. Frequent chopping and changing can be demoralising for players and also sends signals of panic to other teams in the tournament.

Tonight’s opponent Lucknow is a strong team and the manner in which they demolished CSK the other night showcased their all-round prowess. But it is also an opportunity for SRH to show that they can’t be written off so early and so easily.

This is not the first time that Williamson is confronted with problems. He has been SRH’s go-to man in tough situations in the past too — whether as a batsman, captain or mentor. The management will be hoping that the cool and composed New Zealand captain will be able to steer the team out of the current predicament too.

The T20 format is notoriously fickle, and a team that looks in the dumps one day could be right on top the next.

How swiftly SRH climbs out of the present unhappy situation depends so much on Williamson, almost unfairly so.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator