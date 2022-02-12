IPL 2022 auction halted after auctioneer collapses on stage mid-event

Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga

By ANI Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 2:11 PM

In an unfortunate incident, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage and the proceedings came to a halt for a while.

“The IPL auctioneer is stable, the medical guys are looking at him. He should be back for the mega auction in the next set,” the BCCI media manager informed before a virtual press conference involving owners of Lucknow and Rajasthan.

The reason behind Edmeades' collapse is not known as of now, and immediately after, there were calls for the medics to check up on him. The auctioneer collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on.

Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, and Shakib Al Hasan were among the high-profile names who went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. However, these three names will pop up again in the auction and they might find bidders in the accelerated part of the auction.

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs57.5 million while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs107.5 million.

Nitish Rana was picked up by KKR for Rs80 million while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs87.5 million. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold as no franchise showed interest in him.

India batter Manish Pandey was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs46 million. Windies left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs85 million. India batter Robin Uthappa was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs20 million.

England opening batter Jason Roy was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs20 million. Proteas player David Miller went unsold in the auction as there were no takers for him, however, he might be picked up in the accelerated auction which will take place later on.

India opening batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs77.5 million, while Suresh Raina and Steve Smith went unsold in the auction. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs44 million.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs82.5 million. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs50 million. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs72.5 million.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs92.5 million. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs80 million. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs122.5 million. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs62.5 million.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs70 million. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs67.5 million. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs62.5 million.