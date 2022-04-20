IPL 2022: Another overseas player in Delhi Capitals tests positive

The 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi, who plays first-class cricket for Maharashtra, is the most productive among uncapped players on the IPL circuit, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Another player in the Delhi Capitals contingent has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, hours before the start of the team's match against Punjab Kings.
The organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling the match, which on Tuesday was shifted from Pune to Mumbai, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition.
DC team physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive last week and was sent to isolation.
It was the first Covid case in any of the team bubbles to be reported since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26.
Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and the second leg was played in the UAE.
The 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi, who plays first-class cricket for Maharashtra, is the most productive among uncapped players on the IPL circuit, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Pandya seems to have imbibed the best qualities of leadership from the former Indian captain, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket3 days ago
Karthik's 34-ball 66 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs
Cricket3 days ago
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul led his team to an impressive 18-run victory with a brilliant century
Cricket3 days ago
Stuart Broad is the second favourite to replace Root as Test captain
Cricket3 days ago
The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948
Cricket3 days ago
Unless the top-order lives up to its reputation, RCB remain vulnerable in quest of their maiden title
Cricket4 days ago
They have hardly looked competitive in any of the matches
Cricket4 days ago