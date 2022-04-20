IPL 2022: Another overseas player in Delhi Capitals tests positive

The organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling Wednesday's match between Delhi and Punjab

DC team physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive last week. (Twitter)

By ANI Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 4:47 PM

Another player in the Delhi Capitals contingent has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, hours before the start of the team's match against Punjab Kings.

The organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling the match, which on Tuesday was shifted from Pune to Mumbai, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition.

DC team physio Patrick Farhart had also tested positive last week and was sent to isolation.

It was the first Covid case in any of the team bubbles to be reported since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26.

Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and the second leg was played in the UAE.