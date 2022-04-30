IPL 2022: Agarwal blames batsmen for Punjab's defeat to Lucknow

Pandya was declared player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings is clean bowled by Ravi Bishnoi of the Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL match on Friday. (BCCI)

By AFP Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 12:20 AM

Lucknow Super Giants won by 20 runs against Punjab Kings after a powerful bowling performance by Dushmantha Chameera, Moshin Khan and Krunal Pandya in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Lucknow were defending a tricky 153-run target against a power-pack Punjab batting attack but Sri Lankan speedsters Chameera, Khan and Pandya ripped through the batting order, claiming seven wickets between them as Punjab slumped to 133 for eight in 20 overs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal got off to a fiery start but fell to Chameera for 25 followed by dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan at five. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone tried to cobble the innings but could not withstand the Lucknow bowling attack.

Bairstow struck five fours in his 32-run innings but was caught off Chameera before Livingstone fell to Khan at 18 off 16 balls.

Rishi Dhawan (21 not out) continued to fight back but could not get support from the other end.

Spinner Pandya bowled a disciplined spell claiming two crucial wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 11 runs while Ravi Bishnoi claimed one wicket.

Avesh Khan returned with figures of 26 runs in three overs, including the last over that just went for 10 runs.

Batting first, Lucknow openers Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda stitched an 85-run stand after they lost skipper KL Rahul (6) in the third over.

De Kock scored 46 off 37, hitting four fours and two sixes while Hooda made (34) before South African Kagiso Rabada tore into the batting line up and returned with figures of 4 for 38. Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets as Punjab restricted Lucknow to 153 for eight.

Chameera, Khan and Jason Holder played cameos to help the team cross the 150 mark.

“The crucial runs at the back end and then the execution with the ball helped us win. The way we responded with the ball was phenomenal. Krunal has been brilliant throughout the tournament,” Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said.

Pandya was declared player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell. Punjab captain Agarwal blamed the batsmen for the team’s disappointing defeat.

“I think we just kept losing wickets. We had batsmen who were set but we kept getting out. That’s where we lost the game, so many soft dismissals for us,” he said.

“Obviously it’s disappointing. We need to face the truth that we didn’t bat well today. It should have been chased down but we were below par with bat.