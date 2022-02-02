InterGlobe Marine win CBFS T20 tournament

InterGlobe Marine players celebrate during the presentation ceremony at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Supplied photo)

Brothers Gas had posted a challenging 177 for 7 but InterGlobe Marine reached the target in 18.4 overs to record a six-wicket victory

By Team KT Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 12:05 AM

Sandeep Singh’s whirlwind knock of 62 off just 23 deliveries (six fours and five sixes) helped InterGlobe Marine beat Brothers Gas in the final of the first edition of the CBFS powered by Fancode T20 tournament.

Brothers Gas had posted a challenging 177 for 7 but InterGlobe Marine, led by Sandeep’s onslaught, reached the target in 18.4 overs to record a six-wicket victory.

Sandeep Singh later revealed the secret to his powerful hitting-ability.

“I grew up in Punjab where the food is delicious and healthy. My strength is probably due to all that I’ve had while growing up,” he said.

“However, I became a hard-hitter after coming to UAE and the numerous innings I’ve played here have given me the confidence to play such shots. I am happy that I played such a knock in an important match and helped my team win the final.”

Chasing the target, Sandeep opened the innings with another hard-hitter Asif Khan, the highest run-getter of the tournament. Everyone was expecting a breezy knock from Asif, but it was Sandeep that made Asif watch his power-hitting from the other end.

When the Inter Globe innings began, they needed a run-rate of under nine. But the opening partnership yielded 65 runs in just 3.3 overs with Sandeep tearing apart the Brothers Gas attack.

Yasir Khaleem, who bagged the best batsman of the tournament award scoring 307 runs from seven innings, played a responsible knock of 39 off 31 balls with six boundaries. Basil Hameed carried the team to the target with an unbeaten 35 with Vishnu Sukumaran remaining unbeaten on 7.

Brief scores:

InterGlobe Marine beat Brothers Gas by six wickets. Brothers Gas 177 for 7 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 30, Usman Khan 26, Dawood Ejaz 32, Tanvir Javed 23, Umer Farooq 23n.o, Gopa Kumar 3 for 28) InterGlobe Marine 181 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Sandeep Singh 62, Yasir Khaleem 39, Basil Hameed 35n.o)