Injured Starc, Marsh, Stoinis out of India tour

This was a precursor for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia
Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh were on Wednesday ruled out of Australia's Twenty20 tour to India with low-level injuries.
Team bosses opted not to risk aggravating niggles in the three-game series beginning on September 20 with Australia's defence of the T20 World Cup on home soil fast approaching.
"Selectors felt with three games in six days across three cities, including travel to India and internally, Marsh, Stoinis and Starc are best served remaining in Australia," Cricket Australia said.
The injuries are all minor with Starc (knee), Marsh (ankle) and Stoinis (side) replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott.
Australia will return to play home T20 series against the West Indies and England in the lead-up to the World Cup, where they will open their campaign on October 22 against New Zealand.
This was a precursor for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia
Pakistan suffered a batting collapse as the Lankans restricted them to 147 all out in 20 overs
This group of talented musicians has been entertaining cricket fans in almost all Sri Lankan matches in the UAE over the years
Naseem Shah gave a dream start by bowling Kusal Mendis for a golden duck in the first over
Pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favoured team chasing so far in the tournament
Power banks, political flags will not be permitted
Dubai International Cricket Stadium is the first choice for most fans, however, if you can't make it, head to these spots around the town
Football authorities, along with cricket, golf and rugby, postponed scheduled events