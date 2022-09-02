Injured Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup

Axar Patel will replace the star all-rounder in the Indian squad

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (Reuters)

By Team KT Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 5:21 PM

All-rounder Ravindra jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a right knee injury, a BCCI statement said on Friday.

"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said in a statement.

"His replacement, Axar Patel, was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon."

India sailed into the Super Four stage of the Twenty20 tournament with victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

India will hope Jadeja will be fit before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan