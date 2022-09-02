Injured Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup

Watch: She said yes! Hong Kong's Kinchit Shah proposes to girlfriend after Asia Cup clash with India
Video going viral showed him getting on one knee and popping the question
All-rounder Ravindra jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a right knee injury, a BCCI statement said on Friday.
Axar Patel will replace the star all-rounder in the Indian squad.
"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said in a statement.
"His replacement, Axar Patel, was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon."
India sailed into the Super Four stage of the Twenty20 tournament with victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong.
India will hope Jadeja will be fit before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.
India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Video going viral showed him getting on one knee and popping the question
RPM Dubai is ensuring end-to-end medical solutions, including medical admission and treatment, emergency support, sports medicine and ambulance support
Kohli looked amazed with Surykumar's show as he allowed the batsman to lead the walk back after the innings ended
The 26-year-old David played 14 T20 matches for Singapore in 2019 and 2020, averaging 46.5 with the bat
The all-rounder accomplished this feat during his side's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai
Amaan Haider, the celebrated Dubai-based Indian poet, has struck a chord with Afghanistan players through poetry
Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli score 50s as India post 192 for two
Yadav upped the tempo with some audacious strokes, including a 69-metre six on the last over that brought up his fifty from just 22 deliveries