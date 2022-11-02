UAE

India's Virat Kohli becomes the highest scorer in T20 World Cup history

Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups

India's Virat Kohli takes his first run during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. -- AFP
By AFP

Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:47 PM

Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 1:16 PM

India's Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his mark off 31 innings.


