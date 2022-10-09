India's Shreyas Iyer delivers a match-winning ton against South Africa

Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram's solid 129-run stand guided the visitors to a total of 278 runs

Sun 9 Oct 2022, 7:31 PM

A brilliant century by Shreyas Iyer (113/111) guided India over the 278-run mark, beating South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (Oct 9).

Batting first, South African duo Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) shared a solid 129-run stand, guiding the visitors to 278 for seven.

Seamer Siraj (3/38) was the most successful bowler from the Indian side. The Proteas currently lead the 3-match series 1-0.