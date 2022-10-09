India's Shreyas Iyer delivers a match-winning ton against South Africa

The 25-year-old batsman was replaced by Shamarh Brooks by the Cricket West Indies selection panel
A brilliant century by Shreyas Iyer (113/111) guided India over the 278-run mark, beating South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (Oct 9).
Batting first, South African duo Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) shared a solid 129-run stand, guiding the visitors to 278 for seven.
Seamer Siraj (3/38) was the most successful bowler from the Indian side. The Proteas currently lead the 3-match series 1-0.
The 25-year-old batsman was replaced by Shamarh Brooks by the Cricket West Indies selection panel
Since the Asia Cup, Kohli has made 404 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 141.75, including three half-centuries and a hundred
Vriitya Aravind was the player of the tournament in the qualifying event for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup with 297 runs from five matches
Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury
India moved to the second spot on the points table — with four points — behind Pakistan
Having made 277 all out in 48.1 overs, the Lions restricted Karwan Cricket Club to 176 in 40.3 overs
Harnessing an ultra-aggressive approach, India's top four batters made a splendid effort in its win over South Africa
His comment since then has sparked a huge debate on social media on whether the Karachi food is actually better than Lahore's