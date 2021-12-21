India's Jhulan Goswami enters world of NFTs

Goswami's 2017 World Cup jersey has already received a bid before the start of auction

Legendary Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami. (KT file)

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to storm the world of non-fungible token (NFT) as the Dubai-based CricFlix, in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, is launching its first-ever cricket NFT auction on December 24.

“I am very pleased. May I say this should be the start for many other colleagues of mine to unlock NFT value and reach out to fans,” said Goswami, who is also the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs.

“We, at CricFlix, are providing powerful transformations into the metaverse by bringing world class cricket memorabilia with a renowned history behind it,” said Anwar Hussein, CricFlix co-founder.

“It is an investment piece of a rare asset class for the future generations where the metaverse and physical world come together and thrive.”

The cricket fans across the globe will also have access to exclusive collections of rare and authentic cricket memorabilia from the playing days of the legendary CK Nayudu, Sachin Tendulkar and even a rare Don Bradman-signed stamp.

Ajay Sethi, chairman of Channel 2 Group, said: “As the co-founder, I am proud to be associated with this historic partnership. With technology rapidly changing and evolving at a rapid pace we want to be a company that will provide the cutting edge of digital asset access.”

Raghav Gupta, Founder & CEO, Fanatic Sports, said: “This is the world’s first hybrid cricket NFT auction providing valuable collectible investment opportunities along with once in a lifetime sports experiences worldwide. We believe combining a tangible experience with the NFT auction is a game-changer and unique proposition for the passionate fan. Imagine watching the most viewed match from the best seats in the stadium and interacting with the legends of the game and providing immersive and unforgettable experiences is our speciality."