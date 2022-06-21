Indian legend Azharuddin picks future stars at Camp with the Champ

The most promising players received rewards after the intense and action-packed three days

Mohammad Azharuddin trained 85 youngsters during the three-day camp in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 12:02 AM

The inaugural edition of the Camp with the Champ (June 10-12) had an overwhelming 350 registrations with 85 students aged between 10 and 18 selected based on their skills.

These youngsters were trained and mentored by former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin at the world-class indoor nets of the ICC Academy in Dubai. A camera followed him around as he shared his insight and expertise with these young cricketers as well as anecdotes about his life, his cricketing memories.

The first episode of this first-of-its-kind reality show is scheduled to air next month across different platforms like Crictracker, Samaa TV and News 24 Sports.

Ansh Tandon, a deserving youngster, was selected to join Bangla Tigers, a team in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the next edition.

Nav Pabreja walked away with Dhs 6,000 and brothers Tanish and Uddish Suri shared Dhs 4,000.

Azhar, who played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India, also picked 10 players for another very special opportunity. These youngsters will join the Bangla Tigers team at net sessions leading up to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Another 10 students were awarded scholarships to attend three additional camps later this year.

“The abundance of raw talent amongst these youngsters was both impressive and heartwarming. They showed focus, discipline, and commitment beyond their years. The kids are quick learners. I can’t wait for the next installment to teach a new set of talented kids as well as see some familiar faces from the first camp. I want to thank all parents and kids for their time as well as the ICC Academy for providing us with such a fantastic venue and great hospitality,” said Azharuddin.

“We anticipated the positive response for Camp with the Champ and as a result have three more planned leading up to the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at the end of the year. We are committed to teaching and rewarding youngsters with this once-in-a-life time opportunity to learn from the very best – Mohammed Azharuddin as well as other cricketing legends,” said Mohammad Saif, founder, Sports Spirit