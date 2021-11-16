Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's luxury watches worth Dh2.4 million seized at Mumbai airport

The all-rounder issued a statement after valuables confiscated

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 10:20 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 10:21 AM

The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs5 crores (Dh2,466,010) from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai,

He allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, according to ANI.

“Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches,” Mumbai Customs Department said.

However, in a statement, Pandya said the cost of the watch is approximately Rs1.5 crore and not Rs5 crore and all purchase documents were submitted to the customs department.

“Early on Monday morning, November 15, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty," he said.

“I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay," Pandya added.

The cricketer also said that he has received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and he has assured his full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get the matter cleared.

Hardik Pandya was returning from Dubai after the completion of the T20 World Cup tournament.

Notably, last year, Hardik’s brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, was also intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.