Indian batter creates history, hits triple ton on first class debut

India's Sakibul Gani became the first batsman in world cricket to hit a triple century on his first-class debut when he made 341 in the Ranji Trophy tournament.
The 22-year-old walked out to the crease for Bihar on Friday against Mizoram in Kolkata on Friday, the second day of their four-day match in the country's premier red-ball competition.
By the time he was out 405 balls later he had plundered 56 fours and two sixes.
The right-hand batsman surpassed fellow Indian Ajay Rohera's record of 267 not out for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season.
Another Indian Amol Mazumdar stands third with his 260 for Bombay, now Mumbai, in 1994.
Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim -- who comes from Bihar himself -- lauded Gani's effort and tweeted: "Scoring a triple ton is always special. It becomes an extraordinary innings when someone gets it on debut."
Batting at number five, Gani put on a marathon stand of 538 with Babul Kumar, who made an unbeaten 229 -- giving them a world record for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in first-class cricket.
Bihar declared their innings on 686 for five.
The first-class competition -- named for Maharaja Ranjitsinhji, an Indian prince who played for England in the 1890s -- had a delayed season start on Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
