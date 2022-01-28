India: Who has Dhoni’s phone number? Former head coach Ravi Shastri says it's not him

'Till today, I don’t have his number.'

Ravi Shastri still doesn't have MS Dhoni's mobile number.

Shastri, the former head coach of Indian cricket and the commissioner of the Legends League Cricket - a professional league for retired cricketers, revealed that the ICC World Cup winner is just the kind of person who seldom carries his phone with him.

Speaking to retired Pakistani speedstar Shoaib Akhtar on the latter's YouTube channel, Shastri said: "If he can avoid having the phone in hand, he can avoid having the phone in hand. Till today, I don’t have his number. I have never asked for his number. I know he doesn’t carry his phone with him. When you want to get in touch with him, you know how to get in touch with him. He is that kind of a person."

Shastri, who was lavish in his praise for Dhoni, told Akhtar that he has not seen a calmer and more composed person like Dhoni.

MSD: As cool as a cucumber

Shastri worked with Dhoni during his tenure as India Team Manager and the head coach. He recalled that he never saw Dhoni getting angry at anybody during his association with Team India.

Shastri said that even though he saw the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar losing his cool at times, Dhoni was always as cool as a cucumber.

“Even if he scores a zero, or scores a hundred, or wins the World Cup, or loses in the first round, it doesn’t make a difference to him. I have seen a lot of cricketers, but there is no one like him. Even Sachin Tendulkar has a fantastic temperament, but he sometimes gets angry. But Dhoni doesn’t,” Shastri told Akhtar.

A stellar career

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, but he is still playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni ended his international career as one of the most successful skippers, having led the team in the title victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

In the IPL, under Dhoni, CSK has won four IPL trophies.