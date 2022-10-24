India vs Pakistan: Cricket deserves to see more epic matches between these great rivals

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 1:53 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 4:01 PM

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is arguably one of the most anticipated and competitive contests that the sport has ever seen since the first match was played between the two countries back in 1952.

The point was driven home in no uncertain manner in Sunday’s epic T20 World Cup clash in front of over 90,000 screaming fans at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, where India pulled off a Houdini-like last-ball victory.

It did not matter that India emerged as the winner, what was perhaps more significant was that the India-Pakistan matches resonate in every cricket lover’s heart around the world.

Not since Javed Miandad’s last-ball six gave Pakistan an incomprehensible victory over India in 1986 at Sharjah has a match ended in such gripping fashion as it did on Sunday.

On this occasion, it was Virat Kohli who pulled the irons out of the fire to propel India to a memorable four-wicket victory with a fearless, unbeaten 82 after the team was brought down on their knees like a battered boxer at 4-31.

Regrettably, such thrillers are far and few between with opportunities restricted to major tournaments. India and Pakistan have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2013, due to political tensions between the neighbours, it’s is a sad commentary for sport in general.

Former Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri led the call for more India-Pakistan cricket matches but left the ball with both country's governments.

"It would sell out every day (in Australia), just as it would sell out Lord's, The Oval, and Edgbaston," Shastri told AAP last week.

"At the end of the day, the decision will come from the high command in both countries.

"Guys in India and the sub-continent say it is the big daddy of all games.”

Should the UAE, who have on several occasions come to sub-continental cricket’s rescue in recent years, be considered as an option for a much-desired bilateral series, then the 'big daddy' will be kept alive and not become extinct.