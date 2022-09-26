India, South Africa teams reach Thiruvananthapuram for first T20 game

The Indian team arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (PTI)

By PTI Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 9:53 PM

The Indian cricket team reached Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday for the first T20 international match against South Africa to be held on September 28 at the Greenfield stadium.

The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association. The South African team reached the State capital on Sunday and began practice on Monday.

''Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM,'' KCA said in a release.

The team captains would meet the media as part of the pre-match interaction on Tuesday.

The KCA said only 2,000 tickets are remaining for the match. The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats.

Kerala Cricket Association joint secretary Rejith Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association president Rajeev welcomed the Indian team at the airport.